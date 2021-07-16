AMEPAY (AME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $26,236.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

