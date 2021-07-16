Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 13.2% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $528,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $43.97 on Friday, reaching $3,587.23. The company had a trading volume of 165,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,372.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

