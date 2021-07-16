Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.27 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

