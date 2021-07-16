alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.68 ($19.62) and last traded at €16.75 ($19.71). 509,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.04 ($20.05).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.58).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

