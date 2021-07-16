Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s share price fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.16. 15,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 528,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $869,232 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 471.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 624,489 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

