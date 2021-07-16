Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 663,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,663,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,998,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $10.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,529.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,622. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,399.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

