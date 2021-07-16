Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) PT Raised to $21.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AMR opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $10,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

