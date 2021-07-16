AllSafe Market Cap Hits $335,124.18 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $335,124.18 and $255.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053798 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 91.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

