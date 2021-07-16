Allot Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,152% compared to the typical daily volume of 787 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ALLT stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $651.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

