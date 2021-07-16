Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the June 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AESE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

