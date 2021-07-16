AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $37.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:AB opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 64.7% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

