Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,401 shares of company stock worth $12,986,496. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

