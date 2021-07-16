Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of ANCUF traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $39.39.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

