Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $611.55 and last traded at $611.55. 2,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 623,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $635.09.

Specifically, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

