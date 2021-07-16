Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is Pentwater Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 6.3% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 1.94% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $655,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.71. 555,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,742. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

