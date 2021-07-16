Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

