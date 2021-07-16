Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 395,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,502. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.33.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

