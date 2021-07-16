Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

AGI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 130,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,435. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

