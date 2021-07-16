Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 14,708 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00.
NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.19. 214,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,727. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.