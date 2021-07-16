Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 14,708 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.19. 214,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,727. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

