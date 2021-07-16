Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 52,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,380,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 3,080,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,377,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,090,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

