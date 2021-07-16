Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells $851,842.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rick M. Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

