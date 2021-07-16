Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Down 99.3% in June

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $19,734,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $16,395,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 2,534,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Ajax I has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

