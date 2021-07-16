Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $137.50 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

