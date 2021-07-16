Aion (AION) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $62.51 million and $7.46 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,405,156 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

