Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Shares of ADC opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.73. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

