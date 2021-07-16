Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.84.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $148.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

