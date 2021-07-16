Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

