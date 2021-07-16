Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEOXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.43. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

