Aeon Hits One Day Volume of $3,395.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Aeon has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $3,395.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.29 or 0.00619138 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001071 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

