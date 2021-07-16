Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $155.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.21. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

