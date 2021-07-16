Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,597.84 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $1,501.00 and a 12-month high of $2,738.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,320.82.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

