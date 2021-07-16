Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 188.4% in June

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 188.4% from the June 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37. Adyen has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADYEY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

