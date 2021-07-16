Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.16.

ADVM stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

