Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of AAVVF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a P/E ratio of 378.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

