Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAVVF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 35,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.56 and a beta of 2.05. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.