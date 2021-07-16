Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.69.

AMD stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,570 shares of company stock worth $39,649,712. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

