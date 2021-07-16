Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.
AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.69.
AMD stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $99.23.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,570 shares of company stock worth $39,649,712. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
