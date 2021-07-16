Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.41. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38.
About Advanced Info Service Public
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.