Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.41. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

