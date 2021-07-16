ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Up 3.9%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares were up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 1,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.86 million, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

