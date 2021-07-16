Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Insiders have sold 407,144 shares of company stock worth $16,520,682 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

