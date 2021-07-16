Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

ADXN stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $37.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

