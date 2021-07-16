Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADAP. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

