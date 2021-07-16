Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 391,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,482. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

