Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives $9.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a market cap of $212.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $189,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

