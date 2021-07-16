Adalta Capital Management LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $5,784,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $159,503,000 after acquiring an additional 164,660 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $5,869,563.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,831 shares of company stock worth $6,055,557. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.