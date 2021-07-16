Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.66. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 306,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 138,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

