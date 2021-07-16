Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stake Cut by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC lowered its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up about 4.8% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 1.96% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $25,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 175,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,206,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,540. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $786.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,486. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.