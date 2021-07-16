Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.