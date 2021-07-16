AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given a $56.06 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price target on AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
