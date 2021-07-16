AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given a $56.06 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price target on AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

