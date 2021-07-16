8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,234. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,262. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

