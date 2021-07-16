89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $137,690.00.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $151,270.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00.

89bio stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 63,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 89bio by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 89bio by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 89bio by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETNB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.